Spain Park teacher named among 'Sweet 16' finalists for 2025-26 Alabama Teacher of the Year

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren poses for a photo with some of her students after being informed she is Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristin Bundren was named to the “Sweet 16” list of finalists for 2025-26 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Bundren was named one of two finalists from state Board of Education District 3, alongside Bluff Park Elementary first grade teacher Katie Collins. Get to know these two finalists here.

A statewide committee now will narrow the list down to four finalists before the Alabama Teacher of the Year is named in May. The 16 finalists were selected from among 155 teachers statewide, with two coming from each state Board of Education district.

Here is the complete list of finalists this year:

District 1:

Angela Kirby, Gulf Shores Middle School

Kristin Madsen, Gulf Shores High School

District 2:

Amy Garrett, Center for Advanced Academics and Accelerated Learning, Pike County

Joshua Wine, Auburn Junior High School

District 3:

Katie Collins, Bluff Park Elementary School, Hoover City Schools

Kristin Bundren, Spain Park High School, Hoover City Schools

District 4:

Katherine Thomas, Edgewood Elementary School, Homewood City Schools

Aubrey Bennett, G.W. Carver High School, Birmingham City Schools

District 5:

Lindsey Norris, Forest Avenue Elementary School, Montgomery County

Roseann Byrd, Citronelle High School, Mobile County

District 6:

Andrea Dade Horn, Locust Fork Elementary School, Blount County

Heather Oden Pettit, Arab High School

District 7:

Deidra Brewer, Highland Park and Webster elementary schools, Muscle Shoals City Schools

Andrew Lee Mills, Florence Middle School

District 8: