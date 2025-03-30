Inclement weather closes Shelby County schools Monday, March 31; Hoover schools on 3-hour delay

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service

The Shelby County school system has closed all of its schools for Monday, March 31, due to the threat of inclement weather through 10 a.m., and the Hoover school system has implemented a three-hour delayed start.

Additionally, all Jefferson State Community College campuses will not open until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service indicated a risk for severe thunderstorms across central Alabama between late Sunday night through Monday afternoon, including potential tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. The greatest risk for the Birmingham area is between 6 and 10 a.m.

For Hoover City Schools, all bus routes will run three hours later than usual, and school will start three hours later than usual. Accordingly, all Hoover faculty and staff should report to their schools or facilities three hours later than their usual arrival time, school officials said.

The morning shift at the Riverchase Career Connection Center has been canceled, but the afternoon shift will report at their normal start time. Lunch will be served at all Hoover schools.

School officials said the change in schedule was made to prioritize the safety of students and staff.

A statement from Hoover City Schools said the school system’s leadership team will continue to closely monitor the weather and remain in communication with the National Weather Service and the Jefferson and Shelby county emergency management agencies. If additional changes need to be made to the school schedule, families will be notified through the ParentSquare communication tool, as well as school system websites and social media channels.