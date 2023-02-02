Indian Springs opens new community commons

× Expand Photo courtesy of Indian Springs School. The new Kayser-Samford Community Commons at Indian Springs School.

Indian Springs School was joined by representatives from Lake Flato Architects, Architecture Works, BL Harbert International, and Indian Springs Village, as well as former Head of School Gareth Vaughn, to commemorate the completion of the Kayser-Samford Community Commons with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Dec. 9.

The Kayser-Samford Community Commons serves as the school’s new social hub and dining hall. It is located on the site of the school’s original dining hall, overlooking the campus lake. The facility provides indoor and outdoor seating for the school’s 325 day and boarding students, faculty, staff, and guests to gather and eat. New serving stations feature a variety of meal options prepared in a state-of-the-art kitchen. The facility also provides a private dining space for meetings and events and a lakeside venue for recreation.

“This is a momentous occasion and an exciting new chapter in the life of the school,” says Head of School Scott Schamberger. “This facility will give the next generation of our students a place to build enduring relationships and develop lifelong friendships.”

Construction on the 12,000-square-foot building began in November 2021. The project's funding was led by Indian Springs alum benefactor Leo Kayser III ’62, for whom the building is named, alongside Kayser’s late classmate and fellow board member, Frank Samford III ’62. Nearly 150 other donors have contributed to the school’s historic capital campaign.

“The new Kayser-Samford Community Commons is the result of the work and investment of many people from many places and different backgrounds, who share the ideal the Indian Springs should be a community that gathers around tables to enjoy and learn from one another,” says Board Chair Elizabeth Goodrich P ’20, ’23.

– Submitted by Indian Springs School.