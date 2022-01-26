Indian Springs School hosts groundbreaking for new buildings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Indian Springs School. The Community Commons will have indoor and outdoor seating for nearly 350 students and guests.

Indian Springs School, in conjunction with BL Harbert International, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Kayser-Samford Community Commons on Dec. 3.

Built on the former dining hall site, the new 11,871-square-foot Community Commons will contain indoor and outdoor seating for nearly 350 students and guests located by the lakeside recreational area. The facility will provide private dining and flex space for meetings and events. New serving stations will feature a variety of meal options prepared in a state-of-the-art kitchen.

“Having a modern dining facility intentionally designed for our current and future needs will ensure that generations of students to come will enjoy the transformative experiences that our alumni share with me,” Head of School Scott Schamberger. said “I look forward to the Community Commons being the heart and soul of the campus, just as the facility it is replacing has been.”

The Community Commons is the second project BL Harbert International has built for Indian Springs School.

“It is an honor to be working with Indian Springs School again,” BL Harbert International Vice President Dan Price said. “This facility will provide a state-of-the-art space for students to enjoy for years to come.”

Construction has already begun and is scheduled to be complete by fall 2022.

– Submitted by Rachel Wallace Preskitt.