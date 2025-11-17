Inside Hoover’s real-world career pipeline: How RC3 turns teenagers into job-ready professionals

× Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines Student Henry Wright inspects a tire in the RC3 automotive academy.

At Hoover’s Riverchase Career Connection Center, the school day doesn’t start with a textbook — it starts with possibility. In kitchens, garages, labs and fire bays, students are discovering futures they can see, touch and taste long before graduation. While many teens sit in traditional classrooms, RC3 students are wiring motherboards, creating restaurant-ready dishes and training alongside real firefighters — gaining the kind of experience that leads not just to college acceptance letters, but to credentials, paychecks and career clarity. In a moment when skilled workers are in high demand and student debt continues to climb, RC3 is redefining what readiness looks like: hands-on, confidence-building and rooted in the real world.

“Debt or a paycheck?” — The career track advantage

While college students rack up debt, RC3 students are landing job offers. RC3 students are getting a head start — often earning, not borrowing, before they cross the graduation stage.

In Alabama, students graduating from RC3 career academies can step directly into jobs earning $40,000 to $60,000 per year, while in some cases, their college-bound peers borrow the same amount annually to attend a university.

Automotive Techs: Median wage in Alabama is $45,560

Median wage in Alabama is $45,560 Electricians: Median wage is $54,460

Median wage is $54,460 Cosmetologists: Median wage is $33,450, but top earners surpass $50K

Median wage is $33,450, but top earners surpass $50K Medical Assistants/Patient Care Techs: Median range $32,000-$39,000

Median range $32,000-$39,000 Firefighters (entry-level): Start around $40,000, often with full benefits

Start around $40,000, often with full benefits Average student loan debt for Alabama college grads: More than $37,000

Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – AL; Education Data Initiative

Hiring Demand: Jobs RC3 prepares students to earn

Automotive Techs — U.S. needs nearly 1 million new technicians over the next five years. Alabama median wage: $45,560.

Electricians/Skilled Trades — Electricians in Alabama earn a median of $54,460, with demand projected to grow 6% nationally by 2032.

Cybersecurity/IT — Alabama has more than 15,000 cybersecurity jobs across its workforce; demand is rising as companies expand protections.

Healthcare Support — Alabama employs more than 99,000 hospital workers and over 42,000 in residential and nursing care; health care is among the state’s fastest-growing job clusters.

Hospitality & Culinary — In-demand occupations statewide include chefs/head cooks (~730 jobs) and lodging managers (~720 jobs) (Alabama Commission on Higher Education, 2024).

Fire Science/Public Safety — The Hoover Fire Department has already hired RC3-trained students. Across Alabama, firefighters earn starting salaries around $40,000 with strong benefits.

Sources: TechForce Foundation (2024); U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS); CyberSeek/Business Alabama (2024); Alabama Department of Labor (2023 Healthcare Cluster Report); Alabama Commission on Higher Education (2024 In-Demand Occupations List); Hoover Sun reporting with Hoover Fire Department.

RC3 by the numbers

2019 — Year RC3 opened with five academies (Health Science, Fire Science, Cyber Innovation, Culinary, Skilled Trades)

$18.15 million — Initial investment to purchase, renovate and equip the 92,000-sq-ft facility

7 — Current number of academies (added Cosmetology/Barbering in 2023, Automotive in 2025)

$2.5 million — Cost of new Automotive Academy garage (with state grant support)

750 — Students enrolled in 2025, up 100 from 2024

43 — Students in the first Automotive Academy cohort, expected to grow to 100

300+ — Students in the Health Science Academy at launch

735 — Students enrolled in RC3’s first year, nearly double the district’s goal

92% — Alabama CTE students report positive outcomes (job, training or college) after graduation

Sources: Hoover City Schools, Hoover Sun reporting

Inside RC3’s seven academies

Automotive — Students learn diagnostics, electrical systems and engine repair in a new $2.5M garage, guided by instructors with decades of dealership experience.

Culinary & Hospitality — Teens work in professional test kitchens, practicing recipe development, food safety and restaurant-level service.

Cyber Innovation — Students dismantle and rebuild computers, explore cybersecurity and prepare for IT certifications.

Fire Science — Instructors from Hoover Fire Department train students on donated fire trucks, turnout gear and a live fire simulator.

Health Science — This was the largest academy at launch, with ER-style simulators, nursing stations and certifications like Basic Life Support and Patient Care Tech.

Skilled Trades — Welding booths, carpentry labs and electrical systems give students experience with construction and building science.

Cosmetology & Barbering — It opened in 2023 with a $577,000 lab where students practice hair design and styling, preparing to sit for the state licensure exam.

Source: Hoover City Schools

How to get into RC3

Who can attend?

RC3 is open to 10th-12th graders at Hoover High and Spain Park High. Students split their day between RC3 and their base school.

How many attend?

About 750 students attended in 2025, rotating in four shifts throughout the school day.

How do you apply?

Students submit an application reviewed for grades, attendance, discipline and career interest. Some academies — like cosmetology — also require essays and interviews.

What does it cost?

There is no tuition. Students may pay small supply fees — for example, $50 per year for cosmetology kits.

What do you study?

Alongside academy training, students take English and math on site, with lessons tailored to their career track.

Do students still graduate from their home school?

Yes. Diplomas come from Hoover or Spain Park High School, with RC3 coursework listed on their transcripts.

Source: Hoover City Schools