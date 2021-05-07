Ivey approved for new position with SCS

× Expand Bethany Ivey

Bethany Ivey was approved for the position of Director of Development and Community Relations for Shelby County Schools along with the Director of the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation during the May 6 Shelby County Board of Education meeting.

She takes over the position left vacant by Kendall Williams, who left the role earlier this year to take a position as the Manager, Tourism & Events for Shelby County and the Executive Director for Leadership Shelby County.

Ivey has over nine years of experience in business development and has been the marketing and catering director for Chick-Fil-A at Greystone for the last six years.

“I want to thank you for this opportunity,” Ivey said as she addressed the board. “I am humbled and honored. When I turned in my notice, I told my boss this is a dream for me to get to work for the school system.”

Ivey is a fourth generation graduate of Shelby County High School and her five children are students in the Oak Mountain School district.

“I have a passion for the school system that is bigger than I could ever tell you, and I'm looking forward to serving the community in this role.

The 2019-2020 support personnel of the year were also honored during the meeting.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks said that since last year’s event was abruptly interrupted by COVID-19, they are not able to honor our support personnel in the same way as in the past.

“We wanted to make sure those individuals get recognized in the way they deserve tonight,” Brooks said.

The seven recipients were:

Roger Williams, maintenance tech at Helena Middle School

Jan McClaney, accounting at SCS Central Office

Tear Lee, food services at Calera Elementary School

Brandy Whitfield, instructional aide at Mt Laurel Elementary School

John Rogers, transportation at Helena Middle School

Kelley Emerson, secretarial at Helena High School

Holly Dover, custodial at Vincent Middle High School

Dover was also named the overall winner for support person of the year. Cindy Warner, Public Relations and Community Education Supervisor for the SCBOE, said that one thing really stood out about Dover is how she builds relationships with students.

“She not only makes an effort to learn all their names, but she helps them with homework assignments, empathizes when they are struggling and says she treats each student the way she would want her children to be treated,” Warner said.

Brooks also recognized teacher appreciation week and thanked all of the teachers in the district.

“We are tremendously grateful for all the hard work our teachers have done in an incredibly challenging year,” he said.

The board also approved the following:

2021-22 code of conduct

FY2020 audit

Renewal of bid for substitute staffing service to Kelly Services

Technology recycling/reuse pick up

Personnel actions

Bus subs and aides

The next board meeting May 20 at 5 p.m. at Helena High School.

To view the video of the support personnel of the year, click here.