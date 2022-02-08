Ivey declares Feb 15. as SRO Appreciation Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leah Ingram Eagle. Chelsea Park SRO Damon Bone high fives a student during afternoon carpool.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has joined the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) in declaring Feb. 15 “School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.” On this day, schools and communities across the state and the nation are encouraged to recognize the accomplishments of their school resource officers (SROs).

SROs are full-time law enforcement officers with sworn law enforcement authority, trained in school-based policing and crisis response, assigned by an employing law enforcement agency to work with schools using community-oriented policing concepts.

“Law Enforcement Appreciation Day has existed since 2015, but to our knowledge, no one has ever declared a date to specifically honor SROs nationwide,” said NASRO executive director Mo Canady. “We are honored that Governor Ivey has joined us in recognizing the valuable contributions SROs make to their schools and communities every day.”

NASRO chose Feb. 15 for National School Resource Officers Day because it falls during the traditional academic year and is the birthdate of Archie Hodge, the only of NASRO’s founding members who remains active in the organization. Hodge, of Jackson, Mississippi retired from law enforcement in 2006 after serving as an SRO for 22 years.

In a national proclamation on NASRO’s website, the organization cites SROs for bridging gaps between youth and law enforcement and embracing a triad concept of school policing, serving in informal counseling, education and law enforcement roles to support the students and communities they serve. It also describes SROs as “valuable and essential members of the education community” who “deserve unwavering respect and support from the public in the pursuit of keeping schools and students safe.”