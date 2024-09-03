Jags and Bucs participate in 2024 Hoover Helps Hunger Challenge with record donations

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover senior cheerleaders on senior night at a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

While the Spain Park Jags may have won the intra-city rivalry match on the football field Friday night, the Hoover Bucs came away as champions in this year’s Hoover Helps Hunger Challenge.

Hoover fans donated $37,645 to help battle hunger and food insecurity in the city during the weeklong challenge, while Spain Park fans donated $22,780. While people started donating early in the week, the activity picked up during the game. Going into the game, the totals were $12,495 from Hoover fans and $9,810 from Spain Park fans.

It was the second year in a row the Hoover Bucs won the Hunger Challenge, while Spain Park fans won the four years before that.

But the real winners are the children who will be fed with the proceeds from the competition, which raised a record combined total of $60,425. That’s 32% higher than the amount raised last year, which also was a record.

The Hoover Helps nonprofit partners with faith-based organizations and other entities to provide food for needy children to take home from school in their backpacks for the weekends and partners with the Neighborhood Bridges Hoover organization to meet other needs of children.

Find out more about Hoover Helps and make more donations here.