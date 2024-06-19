Jeff State offers scholarship program for women in welding

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jeff State

Jefferson State is offering the Women in Welding Career Scholarship Program from Aug. 7 to Nov. 22.

This comprehensive 15-week training course will equip women with the knowledge and skills needed for a rewarding career in Welding.

It will take place at Jefferson State Community College St. Clair-Pell City Campus and St. Clair County Head Start,

The scholarship Includes: program fees, supplies and a transportation stipend.

To apply and learn more, visit: jeffersonstate.edu/wiw