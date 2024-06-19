Jeff State offers scholarship program for women in welding

×
Photo courtesy of Jeff State
Jefferson State is offering the Women in Welding Career Scholarship Program from Aug. 7 to Nov. 22.
This comprehensive 15-week training course will equip women with the knowledge and skills needed for a rewarding career in Welding.
It will take place at Jefferson State Community College St. Clair-Pell City Campus and St. Clair County Head Start,
The scholarship Includes: program fees, supplies and a transportation stipend.
To apply and learn more, visit: jeffersonstate.edu/wiw