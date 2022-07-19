Jefferson State Child Development Program to hold Career Fair

× Expand Jon Anderson Jeff State Shelby-Hoover campus The Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building is one of three primary buildings at Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus in Hoover, Alabama.

Jefferson State’s Child Development Program will hold a career fair on Saturday, July 23, for both existing students and anyone in the community interested in employment in the field of child development and early childhood education.

The career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Judy M. Merritt Building on Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus.

“The JSCC CHD program provides these opportunities every semester to help shorten the gap of quality early childhood educators in the field, increase career opportunities for students and job seekers in the field, and increase access to quality childcare and resources in Alabama for all families,” said Dr. Cindy Shackelford, Child Development program coordinator.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn more about Jefferson State’s Child Development Program. The career fair is intended for those interested in employment in the field of child development and early childhood education, individuals interested in starting a family childcare home, and families looking for childcare and resources for their families. No registration is required.

Employers to be represented at the career fair include Alabama Public Television, La Petite Academy, Elizabeth Perry Ruston Child Development Center, Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, KinderCare Education, Childcare Resources, Harris Early Learning Center, Guidepost Montessori, and Accreditation Facilitation Project.

Food trucks NOLA Ice and Frozen Rooster will also be on site.

--Submitted by Stephen Dawkins, Jefferson State Community College Office of Community and Media Relations