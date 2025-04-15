Jefferson State to host Preview Night April 22 at Shelby-Hoover Campus

× Expand Jon Anderson Jeff State Shelby-Hoover campus The Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building is one of three primary buildings at Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus in Hoover, Alabama.

Jefferson State Community College will host its annual Preview Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, offering prospective students and community members a chance to explore the college’s academic and career programs.

The event will take place at the Shelby-Hoover Campus in Room 129 of the Judy Merritt Building, located at 4600 Valleydale Road. Attendees can meet with faculty members, learn about the admissions process and financial aid opportunities, and explore a wide range of programs offered at Jefferson State.

Graduating high school seniors who attend the event will be entered into a drawing for a one-year, full-tuition scholarship. Adult learners will have a chance to win one of four single-class scholarships.

Programs on display will include Accounting, Nursing, Welding Technology, Radiologic Technology, Emergency Medical Services, Criminal Justice, Culinary and Hospitality, and more.

For more information or to register, visit jeffersonstate.edu/preview.