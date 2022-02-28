Leadership changes coming to Briarwood Christian School

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Hundreds of students, parents and alumni came out to show their support for Briarwood Christian School Upper Principal Shawn Brower at a rally Jan. 30 at Veterans Park.

Two leaders at Briarwood Christian School will not return after this school year.

Superintendent Stephen Steiner announced his upcoming resignation Jan. 25, saying it was “one of the most difficult ones his family has ever experienced, but he is confident of God’s leading.”

Steiner said serving as Briarwood’s superintendent since 2018 was one of “immense responsibility and was an even greater privilege, one that he has appreciated and never taken for granted.”

Four days after Steiner’s announcement, the news that Upper Principal Shawn Brower would also be leaving Briarwood at the end of the school year came in an email to Briarwood parents. However, Brower was not leaving by choice, but because his contract would not be renewed.

Brower has been the principal at BCS since 2015 and also served as the men’s varsity soccer coach.

BCS is a ministry of Briarwood Presbyterian Church, and the church quickly announced a transition team made up of pastors and elders who would be charged with “providing needed leadership during the transition.”

“Dr. Brower was informed at the earliest stage possible he would not be offered a contract for the 2022-23 academic year,” the email read. “Someone who is dismissed would be removed immediately from their responsibilities. However, someone who is not renewed is provided the opportunity to fulfill their duties, work out the rest of the contract and have time to prayerfully consider where God is calling them next. Early notice of his non-renewal was given with the full intent to honor and help Dr. Brower.”

The church leaders had initially said Brower did not fill out his intent to return the form and submit it by the deadline, but they later backstepped from that statement. Another email from Jim Alexander, pastor of board directed ministries at the church, was sent to parents saying Brower did in fact complete and submit the form acknowledging his desire to return.

A petition was created by the Briarwood student body at change.org to keep Brower on as principal, and a rally in his support was organized Jan. 30 at Veterans Park. Hundreds of parents, students, alumni along with current and former teachers turned out to show their support for Brower.

Some of the major factors throughout the situation mentioned at the rally included a lack of transparency between the church and parents of students at the school, the school board being uninformed, a lack of transparency, no consideration of parental input and an overreach and abuse of power by church leadership that has led to trust issues.

During the rally, BCS parents by Ashley Werchanowskyj and Amie Beth Shaver read a statement, saying, “A few church leaders have disappointed and deceived our Briarwood family and have made decisions that impact everyone without following the proper protocols and channels that are in place … This egregious decision has brought to light the lack of transparency, lack of parental input and the overall overreach by a few men in church leadership. Their unfortunate actions and lack of transparency has damaged the trust we place in them.”

An email from Brower was sent out during the rally and read aloud to the crowd. He began by saying he loves Briarwood Christian School in a way that he can’t fully describe and wants what is best for both the school and the church.

Regarding his contract renewal, Brower said it “came as a surprise to me on Jan. 25 as I had every intention of returning to Briarwood based on the submission of my timely response of my intent to return form, it is a decision that has been made and I’m saddened by this decision.”

280 Living reached out to Brower for comment on his status, and he responded “I am finishing out the school year and the soccer season, and both will be great!”

Attempts were made to obtain comments from multiple representatives of Briarwood Presbyterian Church, but we received no comment prior to publication.