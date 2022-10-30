Liberty Learning aims to educate Alabama students on civic responsibility

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Claire Hammer portrays Libby Liberty as she leads second graders in the Liberty Learning Foundation program at Chelsea Park Elementary School on Sept. 30.

Patriotism in Alabama is making a resurgence, thanks to organizations like the Liberty Learning Foundation.

In 2010, the founder and CEO of Liberty Learning, Patty Yancey, had the opportunity to participate in an honor flight, which offers veterans of U.S. wars the opportunity to visit memorials dedicated to the wars in which they fought.

It was on this flight that Yancey had firsthand experience observing the generational differences in regard to civic knowledge, patriotism and civic ownership. She believed this needed to change.

After her experience, Yancey partnered with several like-minded organizations and individuals to pilot what is now known as Liberty Learning’s “Super Citizen” program.

Alicia Sherman, vice president of regional development for Liberty Learning, said the “Super Citizen” program was designed with students in mind.

“The Liberty Learning Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2010 which partners with local schools to teach students to be productive and engaged citizens,” Sherman said. “Our civic education programs are designed to teach, inspire and empower students to engage in their civic responsibility, personal character, financial literacy and career skills/exploration.”

With early investment and support from companies such as AlaTrade Foods and Alabama Power, Liberty Learning was able to begin statewide education efforts during the 2012-13 school year, Sherman said. The program began serving around 14,000 students and is now serving about 52,000 students this year.

Any school can participate in the program, but there are a few prerequisites.

“First, we have to be able to identify the source of funding that will sustain the program in that community for the long run,” Sherman said. “We never want to begin something that we can’t continue. Secondly, the teachers must agree and be “bought in” to the idea of implementing our program to fidelity in their classrooms. It is vitally important to us that the classroom teachers are eager and willing to provide this resource to their students. Otherwise, it does not leave its maximum impact on the students.”

Monetary donations are the most impactful way in which people can assist Liberty Learning, she said.

“As little as $36 will sponsor the entire program for one child, and $900 will sponsor an entire classroom,” Sherman said. “We are open to involving volunteers. However, we encourage anyone interested to contact us at getinvolved@libertylearning.org so we can ensure that opportunity is the right fit.”

Liberty Learning depends on donations to keep local schools from incurring any costs for these programs. The organization seeks local, regional and statewide donors to sponsor costs so the schools never have to pay.

The short-term goals for the organization are to bring these programs to as many Alabama students as possible, but the long-term goal is to expand the mission nationwide.

While the focus remains on K-12 students in the state, there have been conversations about bringing these programs to the adult population. The group’s leaders are keeping an eye on expanding the program.

For more information on how to get involved with the Liberty Learning Foundation, visit libertylearning.org.