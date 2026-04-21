Local students earn top honors at state Trumbauer competition

× Expand Image courtesy of Shelby County Schools

Students from Chelsea High School and Oak Mountain High School earned top honors at the recent state Trumbauer Theatre Competition, with multiple first-place finishes and superior ratings.

Chelsea High students claimed several first-place awards, including Hannah Engle, Isabella Beasley and Julian Griffin in novice ensemble pantomime, Cassidy Short in musical dramatic, Barrett Ponce in makeup design and Alexa Lewis in sound design. Additional placements included a second-place finish for Addie Adams in varsity makeup design and third-place finishes for Ponce in varsity pantomime and Riley Wilder in prop design.

Oak Mountain students also secured first-place finishes, with Aiden French winning in classical dramatic novice and Connor Crossland and Miya Brooks taking top honors in duet acting. Crossland also earned a third-place finish in classical dramatic.

Students from both schools also received numerous superior ratings, the highest distinction in individual events, across categories such as acting, musical performance and technical theater design.

The Trumbauer competition is a statewide event that showcases student achievement in theater performance and production.