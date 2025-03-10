Local students nominated for U.S. military academies

× Expand Photo courtesy of Congressman Gary Palmer's office The 13 students nominated by U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer for U.S. military academies this year with Palmer.

Three local high school students were among the 13 Alabamians nominated for a U.S. military academy by U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer this year.

Hagen Holley of Spain Park High School was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Jackson Kalnoske of Chelsea High School was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Jason Love of Briarwood Christian School was nominated for the U.S. Military Academy.

The application process for most U.S. service academies involves receiving a nomination from their U.S. House representative, U.S. senator, the vice president or the president. These academies include: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

Once candidates are nominated, they are reviewed by the respective academy for enrollment consideration.

Each December, Palmer partners with his Academy Advisory Board to interview and nominate outstanding students from Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District for an appointment to the service academies.

Here is the complete list of candidates nominated by Palmer this year:

Nate Brisco of Hewitt Trussville High School was nominated for the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.

Kennedy Doyle of Indian Springs School was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Rex Everette of Mountain Brook High School was nominated for the U.S. Military Academy.

Annie Gregory of Marion Military Institute was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Ruby Harris of Indian Springs School was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Truman Lee of Mountain Brook High School was nominated for the U. S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Millie McCormick of Pelham High School was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Braydon Saylor of Thompson High School was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.

Jude Smith of Mountain Brook High School was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy.

Emily Spooner of Vestavia Hills High School was nominated for the U.S. Military Academy.

Anyone interested in attending a U.S. military academy can visit palmer.house.gov and select Services: U.S. Service Academy Nominations for more information. Eligible applicants must be at least 17 years old, a U.S. citizen, have a strong academic background, proven leadership skills and be of good moral character.