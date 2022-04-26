Local students participate in Statewide High School Juried Art Exhibit

× Expand Best in Show "Captivated" by Lynzie Liddell of Briarwood Christian School

213 students from across the state in grades 10th-12th submitted over 360 works of art in the 2022 Statewide High School Juried Art Exhibit.

Of those works, 55 pieces were selected to be shown in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery at the Shelby County Arts Center in Columbiana.

The judges made their selections for Best in Painting, Best in Drawing, Best in Mixed-Media, Best in 3D, Best in Photography and overall Best in Show.

The closing gallery reception and award ceremony was held on April 24 in the gallery.

Staff Choice Award- "The Beauty in Breaking" by Reilly DeShazo of Oak Mountain High School

Lynzie Liddell of Briarwood Christian School won Best in Show for her drawing Captivated

of Briarwood Christian School won Best in Show for her drawing Captivated Reilly DeShazo of Oak Mountain High School won the Staff Choice Award for The Beauty in Breaking

Other participating artists from schools on the U.S. corridor included:

Briarwood Christian School: Grace Galvin, Madelyn King, Morgan Terry, Luke Thompson and Audrey Tinsley.

Oak Mountain High School: Sophie Cunningham and Payton Meadors

Westminster at Oak Mountain: Gabriel Pigg