Local theater students recognized at Trumbauer Festival

Several theater students at schools along the U.S. 280 corridor were recently recognized at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer Festival, the major event of the Alabama Conference of Theatre, hosted at Troy University in December 2022.

More than 2,300 students from 104 high school theater programs throughout the state participated. There were a total of 1,291 individual theater events, 35 group performances, 14 studio shows and 14 one-act shows.

Chelsea High School Performance Events

► Readers Theater, Novice: Claire K., Melora C. — Excellent

► Readers Theater, Varsity: Danni O., Matthew H. — Superior, 3rd place

► Acting 2005-Present, Novice: Jaydah B. — Superior

► Acting 2005-Present, Varsity: Mady R. — Excellent

► Musical Pre-1975, Varsity: Mikala B. — Superior

► Musical Pre-1975, Varsity: Lauren A. — Superior, 2nd Place

► Musical Comedic 1975-2014, Varsity: Catherine B. — Superior

► Musical Comedic 1975-2014, Varsity: Brelyn K. — Superior

► Musical Dramatic 2015-Present, Varsity: Olivia H. — Superior

► Musical Dramatic 2015-Present, Varsity: Lauren A. — Superior

► Musical Jukebox/Pop/Rock, Varsity: Mady R. — Superior

► Duet Musical Comedic, Varsity: Olivia H., Noah D. — Excellent

Chelsea High School Technical Events

► Properties Design, Novice: Baylee F. — Excellent

► Puppet Design, Varsity: Jackson T. — Excellent

► Costume Design, Novice: Jackson K. — Superior, 3rd place

► Costume Design, Novice: Delana W. — Superior

► Costume Design, Varsity: Catherine B. — Superior, 2nd place

► Makeup Design, Novice: Ashley W. — Superior

► Makeup Design, Varsity: Melora C. — Superior, 1st place

► Scene Design, Novice: Jenny H. — Superior

► Lighting Design, Varsity: Riku G. — Excellent

► Stage Management, Varsity: Kara L. — Excellent

Group Events

► Group Musical: “Stepsisters Lament” — Gabby A., Kaylee J., Kayden P., Atlas G., Ashley W., Megan B., Savannah C. — Superior

Oak Mountain High School Performance Events

► Solo Dramatic Classical Acting, Novice: Hudson McKinney — 2nd place

► Duet Musical Comedic: Asher Lee, Hudson McKinney — 3rd place

► All Star Cast for Studio Theatre: “Lost to the Light” — Lily Anderson, Asher Lee and Sophia Mitchell

The Walter Trumbauer Festival has provided quality training and performance opportunities for Alabama theater students at the high school level since 1940. Students qualify for the state competition by earning a rating of “superior” at one of seven district festivals.

– Submitted by Cindy Harper, The Alabama Conference of Theatre.