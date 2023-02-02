Local theater students recognized at Trumbauer Festival

by

×

1 of 2

280-SH--Trumbauer-winners_OMHS.jpg

Photos courtesy of Chelsea high School theater department.

Chelsea High School theater students competed in the Trumbauer Festival in December 2022.

×

2 of 2

280-SH--Trumbauer-winners_Chelsea-HS.jpg

Photos courtesy of Oak Mountain High School theater department.

Oak Mountain High School theater students competed in the Trumbauer Festival in December 2022.

Several theater students at schools along the U.S. 280 corridor were recently recognized at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer Festival, the major event of the Alabama Conference of Theatre, hosted at Troy University in December 2022.

More than 2,300 students from 104 high school theater programs throughout the state participated. There were a total of 1,291 individual theater events, 35 group performances, 14 studio shows and 14 one-act shows.

Chelsea High School Performance Events

Readers Theater, Novice: Claire K., Melora C. — Excellent

Readers Theater, Varsity: Danni O., Matthew H. — Superior, 3rd place

Acting 2005-Present, Novice: Jaydah B. — Superior

Acting 2005-Present, Varsity: Mady R. — Excellent

Musical Pre-1975, Varsity: Mikala B. — Superior

Musical Pre-1975, Varsity: Lauren A. — Superior, 2nd Place

Musical Comedic 1975-2014, Varsity: Catherine B. — Superior

Musical Comedic 1975-2014, Varsity: Brelyn K. — Superior

Musical Dramatic 2015-Present, Varsity: Olivia H. — Superior

Musical Dramatic 2015-Present, Varsity: Lauren A. — Superior

Musical Jukebox/Pop/Rock, Varsity: Mady R. — Superior

Duet Musical Comedic, Varsity: Olivia H., Noah D. — Excellent

Chelsea High School Technical Events

Properties Design, Novice: Baylee F. — Excellent

Puppet Design, Varsity: Jackson T. — Excellent

Costume Design, Novice: Jackson K. — Superior, 3rd place

Costume Design, Novice: Delana W. — Superior

Costume Design, Varsity: Catherine B. — Superior, 2nd place

Makeup Design, Novice: Ashley W. — Superior

Makeup Design, Varsity: Melora C. — Superior, 1st place

Scene Design, Novice: Jenny H. — Superior

► Lighting Design, Varsity: Riku G. — Excellent

Stage Management, Varsity: Kara L. — Excellent

Group Events

Group Musical: “Stepsisters Lament” — Gabby A., Kaylee J., Kayden P., Atlas G., Ashley W., Megan B., Savannah C. — Superior

Oak Mountain High School Performance Events

Solo Dramatic Classical Acting, Novice: Hudson McKinney — 2nd place

Duet Musical Comedic: Asher Lee, Hudson McKinney — 3rd place

All Star Cast for Studio Theatre: “Lost to the Light” — Lily Anderson, Asher Lee and Sophia Mitchell

The Walter Trumbauer Festival has provided quality training and performance opportunities for Alabama theater students at the high school level since 1940. Students qualify for the state competition by earning a rating of “superior” at one of seven district festivals.

– Submitted by Cindy Harper, The Alabama Conference of Theatre.