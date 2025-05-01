May Classroom Accolades: Oak Mountain earns top honors at Shelby County High School Math Tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Oak Mountain High School Math Team at the Shelby County High School Math Tournament.

Oak Mountain High School took top honors at the Shelby County High School Math Tournament, earning first place in the Algebra II team competition. Helena High School placed second, and Chelsea High School finished third.

Oak Mountain also swept the top individual Algebra II awards. Brandon Shin earned first place, followed by Jakob Shilling in second and Peter Samal in third.

Additional high scorers in Algebra II included:

Sarah Bizay, Calera

Jacob Hotchkiss, Chelsea

Edward Boadi, Helena

Kaylee Flores, Montevallo

Maddie Talton and Aida Vansant, Shelby County

Levi Young, Vincent

Amanda DeVaughn has been named Oak Mountain High School’s Support Person of the Year. Known for her dedication and commitment to students and staff, DeVaughn plays a vital role in ensuring the school operates efficiently. Administrators praised her for consistently going above and beyond in her responsibilities.

Eight students from Spain Park High School have been named National Merit Finalists: Michael Allen, Carmen Britt, Xuyang Chen, Julia Daigle, David Johnson, Tracy Li, Noah Smith and Rebecca Stafford. The students earned some of the highest scores in Alabama on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and advanced to finalist status by maintaining outstanding academic records, receiving strong recommendations and confirming their test performance with SAT or ACT scores.

Shelby County Schools also recognized several area teachers for maintaining or attaining their National Board teaching certifications.

Retained certification:

Shannon Galamore, Chelsea High

Amanda Gallups, Oak Mountain High

Elizabeth Howard, Chelsea Middle

Attained certification: