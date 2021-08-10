Mayor distributes checks to Chelsea schools

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Wayne Morris Mayor Tony Picklesimer with Forest Oaks Principal Stevie Sims × 2 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Wayne Morris Mayor Tony Picklesimer with Mt Laurel Principal Celita Deem × 3 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Wayne Morris Mayor Picklesimer with Chelsea Park assistant principal Jessi Adams (left) and principal Mary Anderson (right) × 4 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Wayne Morris Mayor Tony Picklesimer with Chelsea Middle School principal Cynthia Cruce and assistant principals Ken Thornbrough and Christoper Self. × 5 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Wayne Morris Mayor Picklesimer with Chelsea High School principal Brandon Turner. Prev Next

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer made a visit to Chelsea's five schools this week to present checks to their principals.

"We are so thankful for what all our teachers, administrators and staff do for our children here in Chelsea," said Picklesimer. "It’s great to be able to partner with them in this way."

The donation of $20,000 is the first of two that the schools will receive this year. The second donation, in the amount of $5,000, will be distributed in May.

Each school determines how to use the funds. This is separate from the city's Nick Grant program that many teachers have taken advantage of.