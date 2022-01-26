Mercedes donates 2022 sport utility test vehicle to CTEC

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools. CTEC’s Mercedes is one of 15 vehicles that were donated to secondary and post-secondary schools by the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa. Thirteen of the new cars were donated to secondary schools across the state, while the other two were donated to local community colleges.

Students at the Shelby County Career and Technical Educational Center now have the latest in automotive technology to practice their skills thanks to a donation of a new 2022 Mercedes sport utility test vehicle from Mercedes Benz US International.

CTEC students and instructors will get to work on and learn everything about the new car, which also happens to be right-side driving, like cars in Europe. As students walked around admiring the car after its delivery to the school Dec. 10, their excitement was obvious.

“This is amazing,” said Caleb Taylor, a senior from Chelsea High School. “We have never had a brand-spanking-new vehicle to work on. I am going to enjoy every last minute of my last semester being able to learn about this car.”

Shelby County Schools’ Career and Technical Education Supervisor Julie Godfrey said the donation is one of 15 vehicles that were donated to secondary and post-secondary schools by the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa. Thirteen of the new cars were donated to secondary schools across the state, while the other two were donated to local community colleges.

The SUVs were used for testing and to ensure quality standards. According to Mercedes, once quality tests have been completed, the vehicles can’t be sold for customer use or driven on public roads, but they can be used for training in a classroom, rather than being destroyed.

Godfrey said the new car will be used by students in the automotive technology, collision repair, and robotics and automated manufacturing programs at CTEC. The new car will enable students to learn about the newest electrical and computerized technology used in auto manufacturing.

Automotive technology instructor Robert Irwin said the program has a total of 24 vehicles that have been donated to the program for instructional purposes; however, the Mercedes donation is the first brand-new vehicle to be given to the program. The Mercedes car is also the first to feature a diesel engine, which will give students another new learning opportunity.

“I am really excited about my students being able to put their hands on a 2022 vehicle with the newest and most advanced computer technology,” Irwin said. “Normally, my students are not able to be exposed to this newer type of technology unless they go on to a post-secondary automotive program. And our No. 1 goal is to see our students employed.”

Steve Colburn, from Mercedes human resources, said exposing students to those career opportunities is why the auto manufacturer is making this type of investment at the local secondary and post-secondary school level.

“Anytime we can support the technical education career path and encourage students to get involved in careers in the automotive tech industry, that is also a win for us,” Colburn said. “We have to get more students into our pipeline. We need this skill set at our plant.”

CTEC Principal Daniel Richards said community partnerships are so important to career technical education programs and added that he is thrilled to have Mercedes as one of those partners.

“I am glad that Mercedes has trust in us and our students and instructors to be given this opportunity as one of the 13 secondary schools to receive this donation,” Richards said. “It isn’t every day that we can celebrate a $75,000 car being donated.”

– Submitted by Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools.