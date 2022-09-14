Montevallo continues to climb in U.S. News and World Report best colleges rankings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo was ranked as the top-ranked public regional university in Alabama.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of Montevallo as one of the best colleges in the South in multiple categories for the 14th consecutive year.

“We are especially pleased to move up again in the U.S. News & World Report rankings,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, president of UM. “An overall ranking this high, as well as a ranking of No. 6 in the Best Value category, is indicative of a student-first culture and a stellar institutional value proposition.”

According to the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, Montevallo ranked No. 6 in the Best Value School in the South category.UM ranked No. 9 in the Best Colleges for Veterans in the South category, up one rank from last year. Amongst the Top Public Universities in the South,

UM ranked No. 10, an improvement of two rankings from the previous year. In the Best Regional Universities in the South, Montevallo ranked No. 26. UM ranked in the top 50 in the Top Performers on Social Mobility in the South category – an improvement of 18 rankings from last year. This category recognizes colleges and universities that are successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.

The University of Montevallo will host Preview Days – an interactive, college welcoming event for interested high school and community college students – that will offer information and answer questions on Oct. 1 and Nov. 11. Standardized test scores are currently not required for admission and the University has frozen tuition rates since 2018.

For more information, visit montevallo.edu.

--Submitted by Wesley Hallman, University of Montevallo