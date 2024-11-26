More Bible classes could be coming to schools in north Shelby

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT School Ministries Alabama takes children from Oak Mountain Elementary to First Baptist Church at Indian Springs for Released Time Bible Education on Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

A group that facilitates Bible education classes says students in several Shelby County schools will be able to take Bible classes as part of their initiative.

The group, School Ministries Alabama, headquartered off of U.S. 280 near Brook Highland, said students are allowed to use free time in their days to leave school and attend events as part of the Alabama Extended Learning Opportunities Act passed in 2021.

Oak Mountain Intermediate School is already participating in the program, with Chelsea Park Elementary School, Mt Laurel Elementary School and Forest Oaks Elementary School set to participate, said Winston Greer, director and executive secretary of the School Ministries Alabama Board of Directors.

The 2021 law had a propulsive effect on the group, Greer said. Instead of trying to persuade local school boards that the classes were within the bounds of the law, they were able to make formal applications to the officials for consideration, and acceptance.

“The Extended Learning Opportunities Act is what really helped springboard us,” Greer said.

Greer said while School Ministries Alabama has been helped by recently relies primarily on a 1950s U.S. Supreme Court decision, it also has the legal support of two Alabama state laws authorizing released-time education.

The group said similar classes have been held nationally for more than 100 years, but it is a recent concept in Alabama. Greer credits the misunderstanding of the program to the often-taught concept of separation of church and state.

“Most Americans become concerned when government administration, whether federal, state or local, appears to somehow be involved with ‘establishment of religion’ in violation of the First Amendment,” Greer said. “This is especially true when government oversight is somehow involved in a constitutionally permissible free exercise of religion.”

Greer cautions the ability to take the classes is not a right that can be demanded from a local school system or individual school, but an addition that may be offered by a school or system.

Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Oak Mountain Elementary students play Bible bingo. School Ministries Alabama takes children to First Baptist Church at Indian Springs for Released Time Bible Education on Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

School Ministries Alabama said its goal is to help facilitate the classes and does not teach the classes — that decision is made by the school system or individual school, also known as local education agencies (LEAs), working with third parties to make sure regulations are being followed.

“This includes reviewing applications or petitions from parents, students or released-time Bible education program providers, such as School Ministries Alabama, to ensure alignment and compliance with LEA-adopted policies or practices regarding released-time education,” Greer said.

Kasey Burleson, president of School Ministries Alabama, said the classes may be the first opportunity for some students to have exposure to the Bible with their parents’ permission and within state law.

“School Ministries Alabama works within the legal boundaries of the U.S. Constitution and Alabama state law to offer an opportunity for public school students to receive, with the permission of a parent, Bible education during the structure of the school day, and at no cost to the school,” Burleson said.