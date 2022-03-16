Mt Laurel Elementary holds first book festival

× 1 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 2 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 3 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 4 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 5 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 6 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 7 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 8 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 9 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 10 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 11 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 12 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 13 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 14 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 15 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 16 of 16 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Prev Next

Mt Laurel Elementary students are taking part in the school's first annual book festival this week.

Students in third, fourth and fifth grades chose a fictional chapter book of their choice that was over 130 pages and presented facts about their book on a decorated storyboard in the school lunchroom.

Library Media Specialist Heather Braswell, along with several teachers, came up with the project.

“We wanted to let parents come into the school so the students could showcase literary elements,” Braswell said.

Projects were judged based on literary elements, creativity of the project and knowledge of the book.

The festival took place over three days with third graders presenting on Tuesday, March 15, followed by fourth graders on March 16 and fifth graders on March 17.

Guest judges were brought in and included: local author, Sally Dollar; Emma Harvey, a student teacher attending Samford University; April Brand, Secondary School Coordinator for Shelby County Schools; SCBOE member Jane Hampton; Heather Stafford and Rebecca Rayl, Media Center Specialists at Chelsea Middle School; Kate Etheredge, director of library services at North Shelby Library and Mt Laurel Library; Michelle Hall, Library Media Services Program Area Supervisor for Shelby County Schools; and Heather Lee, Library Media Specialist at Chelsea High School.

Braswell said some of the students were hesitant at the beginning, because it seemed like a lot of work, but when students began making their boards, they were excited.