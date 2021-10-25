Mt Laurel Elementary recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mt Laurel. Mt Laurel Elementary.

Mt Laurel Elementary was one of only five schools in Alabama and 325 nationwide to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021, including five schools in Alabama.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The other four schools in the state to receive the honor were Kent-Hall Elementary (Homewood City Schools), Brewton Elementary (Brewton City Schools, MacMillian International Academy (Montgomery County Schools) and Orange Beach Elementary (Baldwin County Schools).

“We are so excited; what an honor,” Mt Laurel Elementary Principal Celita Carmichael said. “I am so proud of how hard the faculty and staff have worked to build strong relationships with all stakeholders. The data takes care of itself when relationships are strong.”

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks said he was thrilled to learn the news of Mt Laurel Elementary School’s recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School.

“We are grateful to the school’s leaders and teachers who are so deserving of this honor,” Brooks said. “Congratulations to the school and the entire community. We are so proud.”

– Submitted by Cindy Warner.