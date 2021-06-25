New assistant principal approved for OMHS

Ashli Polizos will serve as the new assistant principal of Oak Mountain High School. Her appointment by the board was made at the June 24 meeting of the Shelby County Board of Education meeting.

Polizos will move to the role of assistant principal after previously serving as an administrative assistant. She has 15 years of experience in education, all in Shelby County Schools.

“Thank you to the board for your support and belief in me. Thanks to Dr. Brooks for the opportunity and to Dr. [Kristi] Sayers who has been a great mentor,” Polizos said. “I believe this is the best system in the state and I am excited to be in this new role.”

Genet Holcomb will serve as the new principal for Helena Elementary School. Holcomb has 28 years of experience in education and currently serves as the principal at Calera Elementary School. She has also served as an assistant principal at Helena Intermediate and Inverness Elementary.

“I joined the [Shelby County] system in 1992. I’ve spent the last five years embracing the Helena community and I’m sad to be leaving a great support and prosperous school, I’m looking forward to returning to Helena,” she said.

The new principal at Columbiana Middle School will be Dustin Smith. He had most recently been principal at Calera Middle School. Smith said this new job opportunity was a blessing and a privilege and he looks forward to serving in the new role.

During his superintendent’s report, Dr. Lewis Brooks thanked the board members for their support and leadership in the Shelby County school district. He also recognized board president Aubrey Miller, who was the June spotlight by the Alabama Association of School boards.

“I want to recognize how important you are to the process of Shelby County Schools and are such an important part of the school district,” Brooks said.

Dr. Leah Ann Wood, Director of Instruction, gave an update on the summer school program saying she wanted to brag on all the departments, teachers and staff and that it was a system wide effort.

“We have had great results,” she said. “We just finished with elementary, the middle school finished last week and the high school is not finished yet.”

Over 600 elementary students, 188 middle schoolers and 445 high schoolers worked to recover credits needed to move to the next grade level. These included both traditional and remote students.

Assistant superintendent of operations, David Calhoun, gave an update on several construction projects which were both approved by the board.

The first is for a small construction contract for water damage repairs and refinishing of the gymnasium floor at Chelsea Middle School. It received damage last October’s tornado and rain water was allowed in from a roof breach which settled on the gymnasium floor. The work will be to repair the damaged portion of the floor, have the floor sanded and restriped and graphics put back down and sealed with polyurethane. The total cost of the project is $27,754.

At Montevallo, the damage took place in May. As the ground settled, the building shifted and the tongue and groove planking on the gym floor tried to pull apart creating a gap.It will be repaired, repainted and resealed. The total cost of the project is $18,525. Both bids went to Covington Flooring Company.

A bid for emergency repairs at Heardmont Park Stadium that were a result of the March tornado. Calhoun said that the state allowed them to move expeditiously and make the necessary repairs to prevent further damage, but did not allow them to do a total makeover.

While Shelby County owns the facility, Calhoun said they have a vested interest from the school system perspective and are responsible for the football field and track, field lights, track equipment, pressbox and more. Improvements to the press box will also be made. The project went to David Acton Building Corporation for a total of $96,000.

The board also approved the following items:

ARCpoint Labs to be the student drug testing provider for the 2021-22 school year. They have been the provider for the past five years. They will be in charge of random student drug testing.

K&K Insurance as the 2021-22 student insurance provider. They have been so for the past 10 years, but are now underwritten by AXIS insurance. Basic school day insurance increased from $29 to $30 per student to cover accidents at school.

A revision of the educational leave policy.

A revision of the school wellness policy

Approval of revised job descriptions for the community education activities program manager and community education nurse program manager

Approval of personnel actions

Approval bus subs and aides

The next meeting of the Shelby County board will be July 15 at noon at the central office in Columbiana.