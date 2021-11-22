New principal named for Inverness Elementary

Amanda Hamm will become the next Inverness Elementary School principal after the retirement of current principal Christine Hoffman at the end of the month.

Hamm’s new position was approved by the Shelby County Board of Education during their Nov. 18 meeting. Hamm has 10 years of experience in education. She began her career in education as a kindergarten teacher and also worked as an Instructional Coach for Shelby County Schools.

Hamm earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Special Education from the University of Alabama, a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Alabama, certification in Instructional Leadership from the University of Montevallo, and an Education Specialist Degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Alabama.

Also during the meeting, the election of board officers was held. Current president Aubrey Miller was once again elected to serve as president, and David Bobo was again elected to serve as vice president.

During the superintendent’s report, Dr. Lewis Brooks recognized several employees for recent recognitions.

Larry Haynes, principal of Oak Mountain Middle School, was recently recognized by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools as the middle school principal of the year.

April Brand, present secondary coordinator for Shelby County Schools and former Helena High School principal was recognized as the high school principal of the year.

Cindy Warner, public relations supervisor for Shelby County Schools, was recently elected as vice president of National School Public Relations Association Southeast Region.

Brooks shared that he recently accompanied Mt Laurel fifth grade teacher Aundrea Blevins and library media specialist Heather Braswell on a trip to Washington, D.C. for the recognition of MLES being named a National Blue Ribbon School of Distinction.

Nov. 15-21 was recognized as National Thank a Teacher Week and a video featuring Dr. Brooks was shown during the report thanking the Shelby County teachers for all that they do.

Jay Peoples, coordinator of instruction, spoke about upcoming textbook adoption. A committee made up of elementary and secondary teachers was formed and every school in the county was represented. District personnel were also included to assist in the work.

Textbook samples have been solicited and a virtual meeting was held on Nov. 16 for all members. The schools will have several weeks to review the samples and the state textbook committee will formally adopt in January. Live presentations will take place in January and February and formal recommendations will come in March followed by the purchase orders in April.

Peoples also recommended the approval of several state field trips that had been previously submitted.

“The system has done a fantastic job of putting together a review process as requests come in,” he said. “The sponsor of the trip works with local administrators to apply the rubric determined to see if it's worthwhile and can be done safely and responsibly. Then permission goes to the grade level coordinator when they and the principal feel good about it, the system review team gets involved. We want to make sure we have done our due diligence and have a good plan. I feel all of these have been through a rigorous process and I don't have any hesitation about standing with these tonight.”

Other items approved by the board were:

Approval for technology recycling/reuse pickup to Computer Recyclers USA for a total bid price of $33.00. Instead of just throwing away old and outdated technology equipment, some money will be returned for those items.

Approval for CNP pizza delivery to three different subsidiaries of Domino’s to deliver to schools throughout the county in ;ight of nationwide supply chain issues.

Approval for a CNP produce vendor was awarded to Forestwood Farms for $371,493.10. This will save about $22,000 from the former vendor who requested a 22% price increase.

Approval of personnel actions, bus subs and aides

Approval of a construction contract for gymnasium floor repairs at Montevallo Middle School was awarded to Covington Flooring Company for $36,448.

The next board meeting will be Dec. 14 at noon SCISC in Alabaster.