Next chapter: Shelby Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks to retire in January 2027

After two terms as the superintendent of Shelby County Schools, Lewis Brooks will be retiring at the end of his tenure in January 2027.

While he’s enjoyed the relationships he’s formed as superintendent, now is the right time to leave the position, he said. His mother passed away last September from ovarian cancer, and he said that has brought some difficult times and sparked conversations with his family.

“I had talks with my wife and two sons, and we felt like it was just time,” Brooks said. “They want to spend more time with me, and it really just made me think it was time to move on.”

During his two terms, the district has completed projects in schools across the county, and Brooks said he’s proud of how they’ve partnered with community members and municipality leaders to get everyone involved.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks records a podcast with students at Chelsea High School in April 2022. Chelsea Business Alliance president Donna Bowles, left, with Shelby County Schools superintendent Brooks at a CBA meeting at the Chelsea Community Center.

“I’m also extremely proud of the fact that we’ve done it in a financially conservative manner,” Brooks said. “I’m pleased we’ve got more than three months of reserve as a school district. My hope is that we’re leaving it in a position to continue to do great things.”

After 37 years of service in public education, Brooks said his favorite part has always been working with the students, whether he meets them at school or talks with them on his podcast, “One on One with Dr. Brooks.”

“I’ve been able to get to know our kids from across the county,” Brooks said. “Those memories will be so much fun for me because I know I’ve had an opportunity to meet some great kids and see them do bigger and better things. That’s been the most rewarding thing.”

His tenure as superintendent has also seen its share of unique challenges, including COVID, tornado damage at schools and flooding at one of their buildings.

“We had a school district that could navigate through those with very few pitfalls to instructions,” he said. “We were able to really maintain a solid instructional practice and keep scores and data in a good place.”

There’s still more he wants to see the district accomplish this year, including looking at instructional programs that will benefit students, introducing programs for workforce development, and expanding partnerships with colleges and universities to offer more courses and dual enrollment.

“We still have projects that are coming up that I’m excited about getting off the ground,” Brooks said.

From being a teacher and coach to principal and now superintendent, Brooks said he’s always strived to be someone parents could trust with their children. He said he’s thankful for everyone he’s worked with through the years, including teachers, bus drivers, parent educators, board members and colleagues who have become more like family. While he’s not yet sure what he’ll do after he retires, Brooks said he’s leaving it in God’s hands.

“I have so much gratitude. Shelby County has meant everything to me,” Brooks said. “This role has just been the greatest joy of my career and life. I’ve done what God has meant for me to do.”