Nine Shelby County schools transition to remote learning

Nine schools in the Shelby County School District will transition to remote learning on Jan. 19 in order to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. All of the schools have a high number of faculty, staff, and students that have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Board of Education, the school district as a whole is also experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, which is hindering the ability to operate schools effectively at these eight schools. The district is monitoring the remaining schools in our system.

The schools transitioning to remote learning Jan.19 are:

• Chelsea Park Elementary

• Oak Mountain Elementary

• Oak Mountain High

• Calera High

• Calera Middle

• Calera Intermediate

• Shelby Elementary

• Columbiana Middle

• Linda Nolen Learning Center

These schools will be on a remote learning schedule through Friday, Jan. 21. The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be able to return on Monday, Jan. 24.

Teachers will communicate with students regarding assignments during this remote learning period.

Parents of schools that are remote may call any Shelby County school doing in-person learning and request to pick up a student meal.