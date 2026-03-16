Oak Mountain and Chelsea teams earn multiple wins at county math competition

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Shelby County Schools hosted its 2026 High School Math Team Competition at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center, with students from across the district competing in several subject areas.

In the Advanced Math division, Oak Mountain High School placed first as a team, followed by Helena High School in second and Montevallo High School in third. Richard Doss (Montevallo) earned first place individually, followed by Andy Brislin (Oak Mountain) in second and Jon Cheever (Helena).

In Algebra II, Oak Mountain High School again earned first place as a team, with Chelsea High School finishing second and Helena High School third. Dara Jindapon (Oak Mountain) placed first individually, followed by Elly Marsh (Oak Mountain) and John Cortez (Shelby County).

The Algebra I team competition was won by Chelsea High School, with Helena High School finishing second and Calera High School third. Individual winners were Coby Qin (Chelsea) in first, Vivien Suttles (Helena) in second and Wesley Coogan (Chelsea) in third.

In Geometry, Oak Mountain High School took first place as a team, followed by Chelsea High School in second and Helena High School in third. The top individual finishers were all from Oak Mountain: Yashpaul Bhatna in first, Samuel Brandt in second and Ayuma Kawaguchi and Parker Verant tied for third.