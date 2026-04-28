Oak Mountain mathletes sweep Shelby County tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Oak Mountain High School’s math team Oak Mountain High School’s math team racked up awards at the Shelby County Math Tournament.

Oak Mountain High School's math team swept the awards at the Shelby County Math Tournament on March 11. The geometry team, algebra 2 team and advanced math team all received first-place team awards. Many of the students also won individual awards in their respective divisions. Students receiving individual awards were: Yashpaul Bastia (first, geometry); Samuel Brandt (second, geometry); Ayuma Kawaguchi and Parker Verant (tie, third, geometry); Dara Jindapon (first, algebra 2); Elly Maish (second, algebra 2); and Andy Brislin (second, advanced team).

OTHER NEWS

Chelsea High School's boys and girls basketball teams participated in the 6A Final Four Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in March.

Two teachers in Oak Mountain schools achieved certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards in March. National board certification is a multi-year process that is rigorous and reflects a true dedication to the teaching profession. Newly certified teachers are Katherine Rodgers of Oak Mountain Elementary and Mackenzie Eden of Oak Mountain Middle. Cassandra Campbell of Oak Mountain High School also renewed her national board certification.