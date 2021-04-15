Oak Mountain Middle School to reopen April 19

× Expand Photo from OMMS Facebook page

After sustaining damage from the March 25 tornado and being closed for 25 days, students and staff will return to Oak Mountain Middle School on Monday, April 19 after Shelby County School District leaders have been given clearance that it is safe to resume classes.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks said that over the last few weeks, Shelby County Schools’ maintenance staff, OMMS staff members, the district architect firm, and structural engineers have been working to clean up and assess the damage to the school after the F3 tornado.

“After further assessment by structural and building engineers, it has been determined that a large portion of the building is structurally sound and students can return to campus for instruction,” Brooks said.

There is still damage to the eastern wing of the school that still cannot be occupied, and that area will be closed off to students and staff. However, there is classroom space in other parts of the building that will be used for instruction.

Due to damage to many buses, certain bus services will not be available at this time and those students will have to be car riders until the necessary repairs are made.

The district’s Transportation Department continues to work on the damaged buses and will be communicating later this week with parents of affected bus routes.

Brooks thanked everyone who has worked on the clean-up efforts at the school.

“There is still much to be done, but it is certainly exciting to know that students will return next week,” he said. “Your patience, kindness and support are also appreciated. We look forward to seeing our students back on campus.”