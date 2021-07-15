McGaughy approved as assistant principal for Oak Mountain Middle School

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Jay McGaughy was approved for the assistant principal position at Oak Mountain Middle School. He is currently working as the administrative assistant at OMMS.

Four more principals and assistant principals were approved during the July 15 Shelby County Board of Education meeting.

Jennifer Nabors was approved as the assistant principal position of Calera Middle School. Nabors has 21 years of experience and is currently serving as the administrative assistant at CMS.

was approved as the assistant principal position of Calera Middle School. Nabors has 21 years of experience and is currently serving as the administrative assistant at CMS. Kristen Glover was approved for the assistant principal position at Helena Middle School. She has nine years of education experience and currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Oak Mountain Intermediate School.

was approved for the assistant principal position at Helena Middle School. She has nine years of education experience and currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Oak Mountain Intermediate School. Jay McGaughy was approved for the assistant principal position at Oak Mountain Middle School. He is currently working as the administrative assistant at OMMS.

was approved for the assistant principal position at Oak Mountain Middle School. He is currently working as the administrative assistant at OMMS. Shannon Montgomery was approved for the principal position at Calera Elementary School. She has 16 years experience in elementary education and currently serves as assistant principal at Montevallo Elementary.

Also, April Tolbert was approved for the position of Supervisor of Guidance and Testing. With 26 years experience, she is currently the counselor at Helena Middle School.

During his superintendent’s report, Lewis Brooks mentioned a grant from United Way of Central Alabama in the amount of $13,651 that will go to the Shelby County student fund for those who are free or reduced lunch eligible.

“This will be used to buy clothing, school supplies, pay fees, dental appointments and more,” he said. “Other recent expenditures included band instruments, glassings, clothing, hearing aid repair and more.”

He added that next week will be the annual administrative meetings in Alabaster and said he said everyone will be excited to see one another and get prepared for the school year.

The board approved renaming the Helena High School Athletic Complex to the Mark Hall Athletic Complex in honor of the city’s former mayor. The signage at the entrance to Husky Stadium and entrance to the softball/baseball complex will both read “Mark Hall Athletic Complex.

Other bids approved by the board included: