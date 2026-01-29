43 Oak Mountain HS students complete training with Jefferson State Community College

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Prev Next

Forty-three Nutrition & Food students from Oak Mountain High School successfully completed the Skills For Success Food and Beverage training course provided by Jefferson State Community College.

As part of the program, students completed 20 hours of online instruction and participated in a full-day food lab led by Chef Doug Allen of Jefferson State. By earning this certification, each student also received credit for their College and Career Readiness (CCR) requirement.

The Skills for Success program offers training designed for Alabamians, focusing on fast, industry-recognized instruction in high-demand fields. Its goal is to build a stronger, more skilled workforce to support the state’s economy.