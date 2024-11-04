Accolades: Oak Mountain High debate team sees success; Chelsea Middle names SGA reps

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School. Oak Mountain High School debate team members Robert Bou and Mary Walker wear their first-place medals at the Hoover High Ria Shah Memorial Debate Tournament.

The Oak Mountain High School debate team competed in the Hoover High Ria Shah Memorial Tournament, with three Public Forum teams of two.

Mary Walker and Robert Bou earned first place. In addition, all of the Oak Mountain debate teams won a majority of their rounds at the competition on Sept. 14.

Oak Mountain High’s Public Forum competitors are: Robert Bou, Miya Brooks, Mithun Kanakaraj, Haarika Nammi, Jameson Sewell, Jai Varikuti and Mary Walker (team captain). Michael Johnson is the team’s coach.

Chelsea Middle School elected its student government representatives for the 2024-25 school year in late September.

The representatives are:

SGA president: Grayson Smith

SGA vice president: Levi Polk

Eighth grade representatives: Maddie Fant, Maddox Thienpont

Seventh grade representatives: Dillon Lewis, Jackson Martin, Ariana Martinez

Sixth grade representatives: Cade Halsey, Raylen Lee, Connor Paul

Chelsea Middle School also announced its 2024-25 Beta Club officers in September.

They are: