Oak Mountain High recognized as official semiquincentennial school

Oak Mountain High School was recognized as an official semiquincentennial school, joining schools across the nation in commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. This designation reflects the school’s commitment to honoring American history while promoting patriotism and civic responsibility among its students.

The designation was formally marked with a banner and certificate presentation to Oak Mountain High School by Principal Andrew Gunn, Assistant Principal Chris Dean, Assistant Principal Kasey Hollington, Assistant Principal Bobby Cummings and Library Media Specialist Rebecca Lynn Rayl in recognition of the school’s participation.

Throughout the school year, Oak Mountain High School will host a variety of events and learning experiences designed to educate and engage students in the nation’s history and cultural heritage. These activities will provide students with opportunities to explore America’s past, understand its present and reflect on their role in shaping its future.

Author visits high schools

Author Dale Alexander visited all Shelby County high schools during January 2026 to share insights with students about financial literacy and responsible money management.

Alexander, a seasoned expert in personal finance, has dedicated his career to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for financial success. His book, “The Talk (about money),” has gained widespread acclaim for its practical advice and easy-to-understand insights into the world of finance.

The book has been featured in numerous national media outlets and will be gifted to seniors because of the generosity of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation. Senators April Weaver, Jabo Waggoner, Lance Bell and Dan Roberts joined Representatives Arnold Mooney, Russell Bedsole, Kenneth Paschal, Leigh Hulsey, Susan DuBose, Jim Carns and Corley Ellis to fund a grant for purchasing books for all seniors in Shelby County schools.