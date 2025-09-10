Get to know: Gia Graddy, OMMS choir director

Expand Photo courtesy of Gia Graddy Oak Mountain Middle School choir director Gia Graddy with assistant choir director Blane Freeman.

Gia Graddy is the choir director at Oak Mountain Middle School.

Q: Tell our readers about yourself.

A: I’m originally from Warner Robins, Georgia. I went to Georgia College & State University for undergraduate and Auburn University for my master’s degree. My husband, Joey Graddy, is a graphic designer. I have two children, Catcher and Scout.

Q: How long have you been the choir director of OMMS?

A: This is my eighth year as choir director at OMMS and my 26th year teaching overall. Before coming to OMMS, I had only ever taught high school. Three years ago, OMMS brought on an assistant choir director, Blane Freeman.

Q: How is the show choir for OMMS selected?

A: There is only one auditioned group in the choral department — Elevation. Auditions for the upcoming school year are held in April. We hold choreography clinics after school the week of the auditions, where we teach 45 seconds of a dance. Students can choose a solo to prepare from a list of songs provided by the directors. Students sign up for an audition time. Judges not affiliated with OMMS are hired to score the students on their solo and choreography. While Elevation participates in show choir competitions, they also sing a variety of choral literature and perform in festivals.

Q: What inspired you to be a teacher? Why did you choose fine arts?

A: Growing up I was very shy and introverted. The performing arts was a place I felt comfortable and started to feel more confident in myself. When I started thinking about my future, teaching music was the path that felt like my purpose.

Q: What are the challenges of taking over the OMMS choral program from a seasoned director?

A: Mr. Toole is well-respected in the OM community for starting this wonderful choral program. My goal when stepping in after his retirement was to build upon what he had established. Over time, I’ve worked to incorporate new opportunities for students, grow the number of students in choir and continue to raise the bar of excellence. Currently, the choral department has about 350 students.

Q: Did you have a favorite teacher or mentor growing up?

A: My music teachers throughout my life — Peggy Dunston, Jim Dorr, Chris Henley and Dr. Thomas Smith — each inspired me musically and taught me to strive for excellence in everything I do.

Q: If you had not been a teacher and choral director, what would you be?

A: I’ve never considered doing anything else.

Q: What inspired you to be a teacher rather than a performer?

A: We did not have show choir at my high school, but I was in choir and also participated in theater.

Q: How do you create a vision for a show choir production?

A: Coming up with a show choir production can be both fun and stressful. We aim to design a show that either hasn’t been done before or puts a new spin on something familiar. We think about costumes, set design, props and staging. The most difficult part is coming up with the theme. Mr. Freeman and I brainstorm ideas in what we call the “no bad idea zone” — meaning any idea can be thrown into the mix. Last year, Mr. Freeman was inspired with a 1950s diner theme. From there we designed a really fun show. I’m blessed to have a creative husband who is a graphic designer. He helps us design our sets and props.

Q: You were tremendously successful during the 2024–25 season. Was that expected?

A: Each competition is a blank page. We never go into it expecting a trophy. We prepare as much as possible, but anything can happen during a live performance. Every competition has a different set of judges. One judge may love your show, while another may not. It can be very subjective. Before the season, we explain this to our students. We say that while trophies are great, at the end of the day it’s a piece of plastic. What matters is exiting the stage knowing you did everything possible to be excellent.

Q: How do you prepare students for the show choir season?

A: We have four choirs at OMMS with about 350 students total. Apex is our 7th- and 8th-grade girls choir. Summit is our 7th- and 8th-grade boys choir. Sixth grade choir consists of both boys and girls. Elevation is our auditioned choir for 7th- and 8th-grade students. All classes rehearse during classtime. We begin with music theory and sightreading each week. Students learn a variety of styles from classical to folk to multicultural to modern, all designed to teach proper choral technique.

Q: Why middle school?

A: For most of my career I taught high school, but I feel I am making the biggest difference at OMMS. Middle school is a special age. Students are shaping their personalities, discovering strengths and navigating independence. It’s my hope that choir helps them build confidence, learn life skills, make friends and have unique musical experiences.

Q: What is your vision for OMMS choir?

A: Our vision is for the OMMS Choir Department to be known for the highest quality of choral music education — encouraging a strong work ethic, teamwork and striving for excellence. We have an amazing support system here. The OMMS faculty, staff and administrators are incredibly encouraging. And our parent volunteers are wonderful. There is something special about the Oak Mountain community. I’ve never seen parents rally to support the activities their kids are involved in the way they do here. I am truly blessed.