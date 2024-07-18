Get to know Oak Mountain High School's drum major

× Expand Grant Gillespie is the head drum major of the Oak Mountain High School “Spirit of Cahaba” Marching Band.

Q: How long have you been involved with band?

A: I've been in band for six years and I'm going on my seventh.

Q: What instruments do you play?

A: My main instrument is trombone, but I also play alto saxophone, euphonium, piano, and I sing.

Q: Why did you want to be drum major?

A: I wanted to be drum major because I love teaching and have a passion for music, and that's really the best of both worlds. Being able to be in a position where I'm able to share my love of music to others and encourage others to be the best versions of themselves they can be is truly a dream come true, and I can't wait to get started.

Q: What’s your favorite part of being in band?

A: My favorite part about being in band is, not only the lifelong friends that I've made, but the fact that we get to make music together, whether it be on the field, in the stands, in the classroom. It's something that not many people say they get to do, and I will never take it for granted.

Q: What are you excited for this year?

A: I think the thing that I'm most excited about this year is, not only being able to stand in front of the band and conduct, but being able to conduct and channel emotion and passion to the players. I wanna be able to say that we were a band that not only made sound, but made music. And I am beyond excited to be able to lead the Spirit of Cahaba and can't wait to see what this year has in store for us.