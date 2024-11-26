Get to Know: OMHS paraprofessional Roberta Dunnaway

× Expand Photo courtesy of Roberta Dunnaway

Roberta Dunnaway is a paraprofessional at Oak Mountain High School

Q: What inspired you to work in the education industry?

A: I love the students, and I wanted to make a difference in my local community with kids. I started out subbing, meeting all the students and meeting the teachers, they hired me on with working in a special education department.

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: I love how the teachers really focus on each student's individual needs. I have noticed a lot at Oak Mountain High School where the teachers look at the students and their individual learning style and their individual needs and really focus on what will be the best to help them succeed.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: For a long time, I was a stay-at-home mom and focused on my kids, and now that I'm working in education, I'm working using my degree and hoping to make a difference with other students that I learned from my kids. They might think that I've been at the school forever, but I've only been at the school for a year.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The most rewarding thing that I see is the students blossoming and growing and maturing and becoming independent — even the students that are non-verbal in our class — just to watch them become independent and do things on their own is very rewarding.