Oak Mountain bands earn superior ratings at state assessment

The Oak Mountain High School band program earned top marks at the 2026 Alabama Bandmasters Music Performance Assessment, held March 2-5 at Thompson High School.

The school’s Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble each received straight superior ratings during the event. The Wind Ensemble also received the highest possible score from every judge.

The Alabama Bandmasters Music Performance Assessment provides an opportunity for bands to perform before a panel of adjudicators who evaluate each group’s performance and provide feedback. The judging panel includes three concert adjudicators and one sight-reading adjudicator.

School leaders congratulated the students on their performance and thanked supporters of the Oak Mountain performing arts program.