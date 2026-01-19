Oak Mountain bowlers compete at Region 4 Tournament

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Prev Next

Oak Mountain High School bowlers closed out their season at the Region 4 Bowling Tournament on Jan. 16, with strong performances in both team and individual events.

In the doubles tournament, Reagan Smith and Soph Williams placed 4th overall with a combined score of 670.

Reagan Smith also finished 2nd in the individual tournament for the area, scoring 409, and was named to the All-Tournament Team for her performance.

The school celebrated the team's success on social media, writing, "Way to go OM bowling!"