Oak Mountain High School named official Semiquincentennial School

Oak Mountain High School has been officially recognized as a Semiquincentennial School, joining a national effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The designation is part of the America250 initiative and celebrates schools that demonstrate a commitment to teaching American history, encouraging civic responsibility and inspiring patriotism among students.

Oak Mountain’s recognition was formally marked with a presentation of a commemorative banner and certificate. Principal Andrew Gunn was joined by Assistant Principals Chris Dean, Kasey Hollington and Bobby Cummings, along with Library Media Specialist Rebecca Lynn Rayl, to accept the honor on behalf of the school.

As part of the designation, Oak Mountain will host a series of events and learning activities throughout the school year designed to engage students in the nation’s past, reflect on its present and explore their role in shaping its future.

The banner and certificate will remain on display on campus as a reminder of the school’s role in the national observance and its ongoing work to build civic awareness.

The Semiquincentennial milestone — marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence — will be celebrated nationwide in 2026. Schools like Oak Mountain are helping lead local educational efforts tied to the anniversary.

“This recognition offers our students a meaningful opportunity to explore our country’s journey and think deeply about the responsibilities of citizenship,” school leaders said in a statement.