Oak Mountain High students place in Shelby County FCCLA cook-off

Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Lucy McKeown
Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Maria Vasilaki
Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School Sue Ellen Bensinger

Students from Oak Mountain High School recently competed in the Shelby County FCCLA High School Cook-Off, demonstrating their cooking skills and food knowledge alongside students from across the county.

Hosted by Shelby County High School, the competition challenged students to apply culinary techniques, meet nutritional requirements and present their dishes creatively.

Lucy McKeown represented OMHS in the Dairy Dessert category. Sue Ellen Bensinger competed in the Poultry category and earned second place, while Maria Vasilaki placed second in the Beef category.

With her second-place finish, Vasilaki will advance to the state level to compete in the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Beef Cook-Off.

Participants also received additional learning opportunities during the event. The Shelby County Extension Office provided a lesson on food safety and proper food handling, and entrepreneur Nedra Moore of Creations Galore and Moore in Calera spoke with students about starting a business in the food industry and led a cookie decorating demonstration.