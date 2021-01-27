Oak Mountain Media expands class options, triples enrollment

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Media. The Oak Mountain Media program, in its second year after a five year hiatus, has added more programs and has tripled enrollment. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Media. The Oak Mountain Media program, in its second year after a five year hiatus, has added more programs and has tripled enrollment. Prev Next

Just one year after bringing the media program back to Oak Mountain High School, instructor John Milton said it has come a long way. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on Shelby County schools, the career tech classes offered have seen a surge in interest.

“We have tripled our class size and enrollment,” Milton said. “We had 30 students last year, and this year, we started close to 90. I see enrollment continuing to go up. It’s a niche and there’s nothing else like it. We are the only school in the county that offers television production, and we have added other components to the class.”

After a five-year hiatus, the program started back in 2019 with a focus on mostly film and video. It has now expanded to offer music production, audio engineering, industrial design elements, lighting design and character animation.

“Just adding all of those elements had been really exciting,” Milton said. “So many students may not want to be in front of or behind the camera but love the idea of doing [these other options]. It adds a whole lot of richness to the program.”

Milton said the program has partnered with companies including Guitars and More, Fretted Instruments, Mason Music and Gadsden Music, who have donated items like guitars and a drum set. The program also received a grant from the Daniel Foundation to help purchase audio equipment and cinema cameras.

The studio has also seen a transformation since adding more options.

“We’ve turned one of our stages into a full music production stage,” Milton said. “In addition to doing interviews and stories on the students and faculty and members of our community, we are also letting students have the opportunity to come in and express their musical talents. The program has taken off and is really unique. We’re offering so many elements that allow students to have hands-on experience.”

Milton said he believes the increase in students is due to more opportunities being offered.

He currently teaches three different television classes students can take, beginning in 10th grade and progressing until they are seniors: Intro to TV Production, Television Production Studio Operations and Advanced Television Production. This group’s main focus is for its website and YouTube channel.

This team of students will compete in some state and national competitions with the program and also recently created an advisory board made up of people in different media industries.

Despite COVID, the classes have been putting out content on a YouTube channel every Friday. He said the students continue to come up with ideas they want to implement.

This year, Milton said he had several students who want to work in sports media, Grant Foree and Tyler Raley, who live streamed football and basketball games along with adding commentary. The two also plan to live stream some baseball and soccer games in 2021 as well.

Camilla Augustus took over this year as executive producer. She got involved in the program last year and said she’s learned various skills as a part of the audio/visual department and project development.

“As executive producer, it is my job to oversee what goes on in the program, as well as collaborate with the leadership team to help grow the program,” she said. “I mentor and coach those in the class. I share the knowledge that I have gained from my past experiences with my peers as well as build relationships along the way.”

Augustus said she has always had an interest in creating interesting content through carefully edited videos and saw this class as an opportunity to expand upon that interest and learn more about television production.

“I would definitely say I have learned that and much more, such as how to make 3D digital designs, create music through a digital workstation, and film and edit great content,” she said.

In her first year, Augustus didn’t just learn how to work cameras, but she learned what it means to be a true leader. She felt like every day she learned something new about leadership through the actions of her peers and encouraging words from Milton.

“I thought what better way for me to use my new leadership skills than to pass on what I have learned as others have done for me,” she said. “As I head off to college next year I will go in with a sense of confidence and skill sets that will help me achieve great things as a student and into my professional career.”

Milton is glad that Oak Mountain Media continues to grow and provide opportunities for students to learn about different career options.

“We have an amazing show choir, band and fine arts department, but one thing missing is that element of television, film and recording and that wasn’t there,” Milton said. “It’s the kind of opportunity that a lot of kids are excited about but hasn’t been around.”

Additional information on Oak Mountain Media can be found at its website, oakmtnmedia.com and on social media platforms @oakmtnmedia.