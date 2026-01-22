Get to know: Oak Mountain Middle School 8th grader Austyn Eddins

× Expand Photos courtesy of Austyn Eddins Oak Mountain Middle School 8th Grader Austyn Eddins Oak Mountain Middle School 8th Grader Austyn Eddins.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is Austyn Eddins, and I am 13 and in the eighth grade at Oak Mountain Middle School. I love God, softball and cheerleading. I love trying new things and meeting people. I also love spending time with my family and laying around the house.

Q: What extracurricular activities do you participate in?

A: I play softball for the AL Bombers, and I play the shortstop and third base positions. I also cheer at the middle school. I’m the cheer captain for the Traditional competitive squad and a member of the Gameday competitive squad.

Q: What is your favorite thing about attending Oak Mountain Middle School?

A: My favorite thing about attending OMMS is that I get to be an aide for Mr. White’s special needs class. I’m so glad that I got this opportunity. It’s my favorite class of the day. I love the students and they are awesome kids.

Q: This school year will be successful if … what?

A: This year will be successful if I can make the honor roll each semester. But math!!!

Q: Are you excited to attend high school next year? Why or why not?

A: I can’t wait for high school. It will be scary with all the older kids, but it will also be fun. I’m ready for a new school!

Q: What do you hope to achieve over the next few years?

A: I would like to go into the military when I graduate high school and then go on to be a cop/federal agent.