Oak Mountain science teachers attend statewide conference

Members of the Oak Mountain High School science department recently attended the Alabama Science Teachers Association Conference, spending two days learning about new developments in science education.

During the conference, teachers explored recent scientific discoveries, classroom strategies and hands-on instructional approaches designed to engage students. Some Oak Mountain educators also presented at the event, sharing insights and examples of their work in the classroom.

School leaders said the experience provided new ideas and resources that teachers plan to incorporate into their instruction.