Oak Mountain student named National Merit Scholarship winner

Oak Mountain High School’s Eunsong Lee has been named a winner of the prestigious National Merit $2500 Scholarship, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced today. Lee, who plans to study biochemical engineering, was selected from a national pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Lee joins a distinguished group of 2,500 students across the United States who were chosen for demonstrating the strongest combination of academic accomplishments, leadership skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. In Alabama, Lee is among several standout students receiving the honor, which is funded primarily through the scholarship corporation's own resources along with support from corporate sponsors and donors.

The winners were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who evaluated each Finalist’s academic record, PSAT/NMSQT scores, leadership and community activities, essays, and recommendations from school officials.

This is the second round of National Merit Scholarship announcements for 2025. Earlier this year, about 830 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients were named, and more than 3,600 college-sponsored award winners will be announced in June and July. Altogether, over 6,930 students nationwide will earn scholarships worth approximately $26 million by the end of this year’s program.

Founded in 1955, NMSC is a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance and aims to honor scholastically talented youth and encourage academic excellence.