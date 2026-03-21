Oak Mountain students earn awards at Latin Convention

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School

Oak Mountain High School students recently attended the 72nd annual Alabama Junior Classical League Convention at Camp McDowell, where they competed in a variety of events celebrating Latin language and classical studies.

A group of 21 students joined approximately 250 students from 15 schools statewide for competitions, activities and a Roman-themed banquet. This year’s theme focused on the idea that small things grow through harmony.

Oak Mountain students earned recognition across multiple categories.

Madelyn and Lauren Young placed first in the costume contest for their handmade “Diana and a Nymph” entry. Scott Arnold earned first place in the advanced grammar test.

In the Level 1 Pentathlon, Ella Mitchell finished first and Noah Chatham placed second. Madelyn Young’s design for the club T-shirt also earned first place.

Additional honors included Bennett Haynes as first runner-up in the mythology bee, while Madelyn Young and Masielyn Gilmore placed first and second, respectively, in 2D art.

In athletic events, Abby Arnold won the women’s footrace, and Oak Mountain’s tug-of-war team — consisting of Delicia Edwards, Bennett Haynes, Tripp Phillips, Evie Eslami, Morgan Reese-Ferguson, Brandon Shin, Lauren Young and John Magnusson — finished second.

School officials said the students represented Oak Mountain well throughout the event.