Oak Mountain students earn honors for artistic achievement

Oak Mountain High School students were recently recognized for their artistic accomplishments at two countywide art events.

At the Shelby County Art Show, the following students had artwork selected for exhibition: Morgan Brown, Anna Burgess, Ruthie Reed, Alana Raudenbush, Roman Manfredi, Scarlett Kincaid, Darah Gomez and Connor Crossland.

Special recognition went to Darah Gomez, who earned first place in her division, and Connor Crossland, who received the High School Superintendent’s Choice Award for his piece titled “A Saddened Stare.”

Several Oak Mountain students also earned awards at the Third Annual Art of Kindness Show, an event focused on promoting mental health awareness through creative expression.

Anna Schultz placed third, while Alana Raudenbush and Vivian McKinney (middle school) both received first place honors.

Oak Mountain High School praised the students’ creativity and dedication.