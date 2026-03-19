Oak Mountain students earn top honors at Alabama Model UN conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School

Oak Mountain High School students recently competed at the Alabama Model United Nations (ALMUN) conference at the University of Alabama, where they earned Best Large Delegation.

A total of 24 students attended the conference and received multiple individual honors.

Students named Best Delegate were Miles Emmerson, Emma Smith, Mary Walker and Charlie Springer.

Grayson Bou was recognized as an Outstanding Delegate, while Ethan Honaker earned Honorable Delegate honors.

Awards for Best Position Paper went to Arnav Soni, Jai Varikuti and Audrey McClain.

Students receiving Diplomatic Commendations included Mithun Kanakaraj, Kennedy King and Audrey McClain.