Oak Mountain students rally community for UNICEF fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain UNICEF Club Oak Mountain UNICEF Club

A group of students at Oak Mountain High School is proving that small actions can create a big impact. Led by sophomore Jai Varikuti, the newly formed UNICEF Club has raised more than $1,600 in just a few weeks to support children in need around the world. The effort has placed them fifth nationwide among UNICEF fundraisers, and the students are aiming to reach $2,000 by November 14 — a goal that would move them into the Top 3 in the U.S.

“When I started the UNICEF Club, I just wanted to see if a few students could make a difference,” Varikuti said. “Seeing us raise over $1,600 in just a few weeks and rank #5 in the nation showed me how powerful the community really is.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain UNICEF Club Oak Mountain UNICEF Club Diwali event

Varikuti credits part of his drive to advice from donor Jessica Fanton, who contributed the club’s largest donation of $523. “She told me, ‘Always keep asking — the worst they can say is no,’” Varikuti recalled. “That advice became my mindset going into the fundraiser, and looking at what we’ve achieved now, she was right.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain UNICEF Club Oak Mountain UNICEF Club Trick or Treat for UNICEF

Club member Cesar Rubio said the group’s success reflects teamwork and shared purpose. “Jai really motivated all of us. Once we saw the numbers climb, it didn’t feel like fundraising anymore — it felt like we were part of something bigger.”

“This whole project was about students stepping up,” Varikuti added. “We didn’t have big sponsors or school funding — just motivation, teamwork and support from people across Birmingham who believed in the cause. Every donation, no matter how small, represents kindness.”

The Oak Mountain UNICEF Club plans to continue its work beyond this campaign, raising awareness and funds for children worldwide.

To support the students’ efforts, visit their UNICEF page at: give.unicefusa.org/-/NNYFWZFD?member=SGJBKVWQ.

Submitted by the Oak Mountain High School UNICEF Club.